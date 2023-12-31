Dawgs declare for the draft following Orange Bowl victory

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after Georgia’s 63-3 victory in the Orange Bowl, a few Bulldogs are making decisions for their future.

Georgia safety Javon Bullard announced on Instagram his intention of declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

BREAKING - Javon Bullard is going to the NFL pic.twitter.com/0hlxvPvIln — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 31, 2023

Bullard is a key piece to the dawgs defense. He took home the defensive MVP in both playoff games last season with a massive impact in the national championship game against TCU.

In addition to Bullard, offensive tackle Amarius Mims has told ESPN his intent to declare as well.

Georgia right tackle Amarius Mims (amarius_mims) tells ESPN he’s leaving school early to declare for the NFL Draft. Mims is one of the top tackle prospects in the draft and projects as a potential first-round pick. pic.twitter.com/2wJNRuq8hS — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 31, 2023

Like Bullard, cornerback Kamari Lassiter made his announcement to declare for the NFL Draft on Instagram as well.

