Dawgs declare for the draft following Orange Bowl victory
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Less than 24 hours after Georgia’s 63-3 victory in the Orange Bowl, a few Bulldogs are making decisions for their future.
Georgia safety Javon Bullard announced on Instagram his intention of declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.
Bullard is a key piece to the dawgs defense. He took home the defensive MVP in both playoff games last season with a massive impact in the national championship game against TCU.
In addition to Bullard, offensive tackle Amarius Mims has told ESPN his intent to declare as well.
Like Bullard, cornerback Kamari Lassiter made his announcement to declare for the NFL Draft on Instagram as well.
