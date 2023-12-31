3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Lots of sunshine, mid 50s to round out 2023

Temperatures will drop into the low 40s by midnight
highs will climb into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies
highs will climb into the mid 50s under mostly sunny skies
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today’s High: 56°

Tonight’s Low 39°

Rain Chance 0%

Lots of sunshine from start to finish for the final day of 2023!

The morning starts cold in the upper 20s to low 30s, so be sure to have the coat!

Despite the colder start, highs today will be warmer than yesterday, in the mid to upper 50s.

If you have any evening plans for New Year’s Eve, expect temperatures to drop back into the 40s by 7PM, with temperatures in the low 40s by midnight as we ring in 2024.

Tomorrow morning, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with highs only near 50 to kick off the new year.

The week ahead looks cold with each day in the mid to upper 40s near 50 and a morning in the 30s.

When it comes to rain, Wednesday and Saturday will be the days to focus on. In fact, we have a first alert for Saturday as rain looks likely.

sunny and cool today, cold week ahead with rain possible Wednesday and Saturday
sunny and cool today, cold week ahead with rain possible Wednesday and Saturday

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

A chilly weather setup is locked in-place.
APP VIDEO FORECAST | A cold night is underway across north Georgia...
A chilly weather setup is locked in-place.
First Alert Forecast | A cold Sunday morning, chilly workweek are ahead
First Alert Forecast | Fred Campagna
FIRST ALERT | Cold into the weekend; A few mountain flurries
First Alert Forecast | Fred Campagna
First Alert | Chilly with a few overnight flurries