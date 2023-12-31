It’s almost 2024! Here are 4 New Year’s Eve events in Atlanta to celebrate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ready or not, here it comes!

2024 is just hours away — and Atlanta knows how to celebrate in style. Here are four of the city’s best events to ring in the new year with friends, family and fellow Atlantans.

Peach Fest

WHERE: Underground Atlanta, 50 Upper Alabama Street

WHEN: 8 p.m. - 3 a.m.

TICKETS: $30 for general admission

With the loss of the Peach Drop comes the gain of the Peach Fest. Starting at 8 p.m., Underground Atlanta will come alive with music and a dance floor, food, games, a confetti drop and — of course — a toast at midnight!

The event was put together in record time and is part of an attempt to revitalize the area, organizers told Atlanta News First.

Tickets start at $30 for general admission and range to the $950 Gold VIP Package, which includes entry for up to 10 people, two bottles of alcohol and access to a special sit-down VIP section. You can see more details here.

New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta

WHERE: The Battery Atlanta, 755 Battery Avenue Southeast

WHEN: 6 p.m. - 12 a.m.

TICKETS: Free!

For the seventh time, The Battery Atlanta is hosting its New Year’s Eve Bash. Starting at 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy music from Grammy nominee Brady Rymer on the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage. After that, author Mark Owens will lead a countdown to a balloon drop at 8 p.m. for the children.

At 9 p.m., 12 South Band takes the stage. The event ends with fireworks and confetti raining down over Truist Park at midnight!

The event is free, and so is parking in the following lots: Red, Green, Yellow, Purple, Silver, Delta and Lot 29. You can learn more here.

New Year’s Eve Family Fun Day

WHERE AND WHEN:

Cascade Skating Rink | 3335 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW | 3 - 7 p.m.

Peachtree Road United Methodist Church | 3180 Peachtree Road NE | 3 - 5:30 p.m.

St. Phillips AME Church | 240 Candler Road SE | 1 - 3 p.m.

TICKETS: Free!

This year, the City of Atlanta is hosting several events across the city for families to enjoy!

At Cascade Skating Rink, the first 500 skaters will receive complimentary admission, skates and food. Registration is not required.

Registration is recommended for the events at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church and St. Phillips AME Church, but walk-ins are welcome. You can register here.

New Year’s Eve Atlanta 2024

WHERE: Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia, 4355 Ashford Dunwoody Road

WHEN: 6 p.m. - 3 a.m.

TICKETS: $100 for general admission

Are you an urban professional? If so, New Year’s Eve Atlanta 2024 at the Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia was made just for you.

The event features five themed party rooms, comedy shows, multiple DJs and other live entertainment, a balloon drop and more! Atlanta News First’s Shon Gables is one of the event’s hosts.

Online sales have ended, but at the door, general admission is $100 and VIP tickets are $150. You can learn more here.

