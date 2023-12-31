3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Kids ring in the new year early with a countdown to noon in Peachtree City

It was a very happy ‘noon’ year celebration at Central Park inside The Avenue shopping mall.
By Bridget Spencer
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For those who can’t stay up until midnight, The Avenue Peachtree City hosted a kid-friendly countdown to noon that brought at least 300 people to Peachtree City on Sunday.

It was a very happy New Year celebration at Central Park inside The Avenue shopping mall. Families looking for a way to include the kids in the New Year’s Eve festivities got the chance to count down to 2024. The event featured everything from a dance party to face painting, sparkling apple cider and plenty of cotton candy.

“I remember being little, and by 8 you’re out and like, ‘What happened?’ So it’s a great way to get them involved and experience what it’s like to celebrate the new year coming in,” said Jessica Peterson, marketing coordinator for The Avenue Peachtree City.

The festivities were also enjoyable for the vendors and metro Atlanta businesses that put on the show.

“Even the parents, some parents can’t stay up until midnight, so let’s do it at noon. We will wake up tomorrow morning and say it again, but at least we are getting together as a family,” said Earnest Delaine, owner of DJs Make the Party.

This is the third year for the event, which keeps getting more popular annually.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How your driving information is being used to solve crimes.
Here’s what Georgia is doing with your driver’s license
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman killed was Tamanika Woods, left....
Mother of 4 shot, killed at southwest Atlanta McDonald’s identified, woman charged with murder
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
Jordan Kustas and his dog Brooks
Missing 23-year-old Buckhead resident and dog found safe, family says
Regions bank
Man robs Forsyth County bank using threatening note, police say

Latest News

Police lights
1 dead, 4 injured in several shootings on New Year’s weekend, Atlanta police say
Firework
It’s almost 2024! Here are 4 New Year’s Eve events in Atlanta to celebrate
It was a very happy ‘noon’ year celebration at Central Park inside The Avenue shopping mall.
Kids ring in the new year early with a countdown to noon in Peachtree City
One person is dead and four others are injured after several shootings this New Year’s...
1 dead, 4 injured in several shootings on New Year’s weekend, Atlanta police say