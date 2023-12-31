Kids ring in the new year early with a countdown to noon in Peachtree City

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - For those who can’t stay up until midnight, The Avenue Peachtree City hosted a kid-friendly countdown to noon that brought at least 300 people to Peachtree City on Sunday.

It was a very happy New Year celebration at Central Park inside The Avenue shopping mall. Families looking for a way to include the kids in the New Year’s Eve festivities got the chance to count down to 2024. The event featured everything from a dance party to face painting, sparkling apple cider and plenty of cotton candy.

“I remember being little, and by 8 you’re out and like, ‘What happened?’ So it’s a great way to get them involved and experience what it’s like to celebrate the new year coming in,” said Jessica Peterson, marketing coordinator for The Avenue Peachtree City.

The festivities were also enjoyable for the vendors and metro Atlanta businesses that put on the show.

“Even the parents, some parents can’t stay up until midnight, so let’s do it at noon. We will wake up tomorrow morning and say it again, but at least we are getting together as a family,” said Earnest Delaine, owner of DJs Make the Party.

This is the third year for the event, which keeps getting more popular annually.

