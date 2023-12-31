3-Degree Guarantee
Atlanta police search for armed robbery suspect

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police need help in finding a man accused of an armed robbery in downtown Atlanta.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, the incident happened at 590 Piedmont Ave. NE on Wednesday.

The department said a man armed with a gun entered the store and went behind the counter. The man then allegedly pointed the firearm at the clerk, demanding the cash register be opened. The man took $566 and several other items before running away, police said.

Anyone with information should contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-546-7219.

