Community holds vigil for slain Spalding County deputy

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friends and coworkers gathered on Saturday night to remember the life of Sgt. Marc McIntyre, who was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

“He made people believe in themselves,” said friend Shannon Pritchett. “He was just positive and uplifting.”

“He was the kind of guy you’d look at and think, ‘Yeah, that’s what I want my son to be like,’” said Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix.

RELATED: Spalding County deputy killed in line of duty Friday identified.

Mcintyre’s eventful life included being an army veteran, serving the sheriff’s office for close to a decade, and a passion not often found in rural Georgia.

“He was a New York Yankees fan,” Dix said. “He absolutely loved the New York Yankees. You would often see him walking around with Yankees baseball caps on to go along with his very loud, flowery shirts.”

“I don’t think it bothered anybody too much,” Pritchett added. “They’d just listen to him and be, ‘Alright, OK, go Braves!’”

Hundreds of people showed up for the vigil, a somber event filled with tears, memories, and even some laughter.

But the support goes far beyond the property of the sheriff’s office. Community businesses are getting involved in helping out McIntyre’s family as well, including Danielle Stamps, who operates Downtown Nutrition just a few miles away.

“I just felt like this is something we needed to do,” Stamps said.

Downtown Nutrition is selling a special “police tea”, with $2 of each sale going to McIntyre’s family for the next several weeks.

“I feel like the more you give back to your community, the more they’re going to give back to you,” Stamps said.

Business flowed today, keeping the store open hours past closing time.

All part of a community rallying to support a fallen friend and his loved ones, who once supported them.

“We got to fly on a helicopter, and I didn’t want to do it,” Pritchett recalled. “I was terrified, and Marc was like, ‘C’mon, you’re doing it. You’re going out there.’ It was the best experience of my entire life.”

“I think the name of his book would be, ‘Live Your Life as an Example’.”

