3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Community holds vigil for slain Spalding County deputy

Vigil held for slain Spalding County deputy
By Joshua Skinner
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Friends and coworkers gathered on Saturday night to remember the life of Sgt. Marc McIntyre, who was killed in the line of duty on Friday.

“He made people believe in themselves,” said friend Shannon Pritchett. “He was just positive and uplifting.”

“He was the kind of guy you’d look at and think, ‘Yeah, that’s what I want my son to be like,’” said Spalding County Sheriff Darrell Dix.

RELATED: Spalding County deputy killed in line of duty Friday identified.

Mcintyre’s eventful life included being an army veteran, serving the sheriff’s office for close to a decade, and a passion not often found in rural Georgia.

“He was a New York Yankees fan,” Dix said. “He absolutely loved the New York Yankees. You would often see him walking around with Yankees baseball caps on to go along with his very loud, flowery shirts.”

“I don’t think it bothered anybody too much,” Pritchett added. “They’d just listen to him and be, ‘Alright, OK, go Braves!’”

Hundreds of people showed up for the vigil, a somber event filled with tears, memories, and even some laughter.

But the support goes far beyond the property of the sheriff’s office. Community businesses are getting involved in helping out McIntyre’s family as well, including Danielle Stamps, who operates Downtown Nutrition just a few miles away.

“I just felt like this is something we needed to do,” Stamps said.

Downtown Nutrition is selling a special “police tea”, with $2 of each sale going to McIntyre’s family for the next several weeks.

“I feel like the more you give back to your community, the more they’re going to give back to you,” Stamps said.

Business flowed today, keeping the store open hours past closing time.

All part of a community rallying to support a fallen friend and his loved ones, who once supported them.

“We got to fly on a helicopter, and I didn’t want to do it,” Pritchett recalled. “I was terrified, and Marc was like, ‘C’mon, you’re doing it. You’re going out there.’ It was the best experience of my entire life.”

“I think the name of his book would be, ‘Live Your Life as an Example’.”

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How your driving information is being used to solve crimes.
Here’s what Georgia is doing with your driver’s license
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman killed was Tamanika Woods, left....
Mother of 4 shot, killed at southwest Atlanta McDonald’s identified, woman charged with murder
The 11th annual Georgia Elite Classic will feature a five-game marathon of all-star action on...
Georgia Elite celebrates 11th edition with televised five-game marathon
Sergeant Marc McIntyre
Spalding County deputy killed in line of duty Friday identified
Several municipalities — and even some counties — have decriminalized possessing marijuana up...
Here’s where marijuana possession has been decriminalized in Georgia

Latest News

Fans flock to downtown Atlanta for parade, festivities ahead of Peach Bowl kickoff
Fans flock to downtown Atlanta for parade, festivities ahead of Peach Bowl kickoff
Missing 23-year-old Buckhead resident and dog found safe, family says
Missing 23-year-old Buckhead resident and dog found safe, family says
Vigil held for slain Spalding County deputy
Vigil held for slain Spalding County deputy
Peach Bowl parade 2023
Fans flock to downtown Atlanta for parade, festivities ahead of Peach Bowl kickoff