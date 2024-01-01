3-Degree Guarantee
Cobb County rescue working to help dog injured after being hit by car

By Jasmina Alston
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Cobb County rescue shelter is working to help a dog injured after being hit by a car.

Shelters and Shelves Rescue co-founder Camille Lillie said 1-year-old Clara has a broken front leg and an injured back leg.

The vet gave options of amputation or reconstructive surgery, which will be costly for the donation-based rescue. Lillie said that will still give Clara a quality of life.

“As much pain as she’s in, she’s in such good spirits, she’s running around, playing with toys,” Lillie said. “She loves attention, but it’s heartbreaking that somebody could hit an animal on the side of the road and just leave it there.”

Clara isn’t the only dog this rescue recently saved. Lillie told Atlanta News First they’re expecting more, especially after the holidays.

“We see a big influx of returning animals, as you don’t have time, they’re destroying your home, not potty-trained,” she said. “Things that people don’t realize is a life, long commitment for this animal not just a Christmas present.”

If you want to help the rescue with donations for Clara’s surgery, click here; the rescue is also looking for fosters.

Atlanta News First does not vet or endorse GoFundMe accounts. Donate at your own risk.

