Community fundraising to support family of Spalding Co. deputy killed in line of duty

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Griffin community is mourning the loss of a Spalding County deputy.

Sgt. Marc McIntyre, a 12-year veteran of the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, was killed in the line of duty Friday.

Several downtown Griffin businesses are rallying together to support his family.

Juan Diaz, owner of Corner Café, is a long-time friend of McIntyre’s family, “He was a guy with a huge heart, such [an] awesome guy, good asset to the community,” Diaz said.

Diaz is planning two spirit night fundraisers at the restaurant for McIntyre’s family.

“I know the family personally. I’ve known them since I was a kid, we want to make sure we do our part and the community is doing the same,” he said.

He says additional details will be posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page.

Downtown Nutrition is selling a special “police tea”, with $2 of each sale going to McIntyre’s family for the next several weeks.

The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office put out this statement regarding monetary donations:

“The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has not set up a go fund me account for Marc, his fiancé, or anyone else. The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office will be starting a bank account that you can make a donation to if you wish, and information about that will be published as soon as the account is open and available. Even at a time like this scammers prey on those who are suffering, so be careful.”

McIntyre was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call Friday morning.

The shooting led to an hours-long standoff at a home on Deason Street.

The suspect, whose been identified as Todd Lamar Harper was later taken into custody.

Diaz says the community is continuing to wrap their arms around the family.

