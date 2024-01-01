3-Degree Guarantee
Customer shoots Waffle House employee after fight, Stockbridge police say

A Waffle House employee was shot in the arm by a customer Monday morning, according to...
A Waffle House employee was shot in the arm by a customer Monday morning, according to Stockbridge police.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Waffle House employee was shot in the arm by a customer Monday morning, according to Stockbridge police.

The shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. after a fight between the two, police said. The employee was taken from the restaurant off North Henry Boulevard to the hospital and is expected to recover.

The shooter ran away, police said. Officers have not released any suspect information.

Waffle House employees in Georgia and beyond went on strike and held rallies several times in 2023, demanding better pay and workplace safety.

RELATED: Metro Atlanta Waffle House workers want to unionize for better wages, stopping workplace violence

Check back with Atlanta News First as this story updates.

