FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold night; Rain Wednesday, Saturday
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be a cold start to Tuesday with lows in the upper 20s; Rain returns Wednesday and Saturday.
Tuesday’s summary
High - 51°
Normal high - 54°
Chance of rain - 0%
Upper 20s to start Tuesday
As most of us return to work on Tuesday, it will be cold! Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees between 7-8 a.m., so dress accordingly. Temperatures will warm into the low 50s Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.
FIRST ALERT for showers Wednesday
An area of low-pressure off the Gulf Coast will produce showers for north Georgia on Wednesday with the best chance of rain along and south of I-20. It won’t be a washout with showers expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT for rain Saturday
A stronger storm system will sweep through the southeastern U.S. on Saturday with rain expected in all of north Georgia.
