FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold night; Rain Wednesday, Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be a cold start to Tuesday with lows in the upper 20s; Rain returns Wednesday and Saturday.

Tuesday’s summary

High - 51°

Normal high - 54°

Chance of rain - 0%

Upper 20s to start Tuesday

As most of us return to work on Tuesday, it will be cold! Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees between 7-8 a.m., so dress accordingly. Temperatures will warm into the low 50s Tuesday afternoon with mostly sunny skies.

Forecast lows Tuesday morning (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for showers Wednesday

An area of low-pressure off the Gulf Coast will produce showers for north Georgia on Wednesday with the best chance of rain along and south of I-20. It won’t be a washout with showers expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Forecast map for Wednesday (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for rain Saturday

A stronger storm system will sweep through the southeastern U.S. on Saturday with rain expected in all of north Georgia.

Forecast map for Saturday (Atlanta News First)

