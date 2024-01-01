3-Degree Guarantee
First Alert Forecast: Cool and breezy today, rain returns mid week

A First Alert is in place as a chilly rain is expect Wednesday night
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

We kick off 2024 cool and breezy with skies gradually clearing through the day.

A cold front is working it’s way through, so that will leave the afternoon breezy and cooler with highs near 50.

Overnight, lows will drop into the upper 20s to low 30s, so be sure to have the coat. Highs tomorrow will again climb near 50.

Wednesday is a First Alert to give you a heads up a chilly rain is on the way.

Showers will roll in for the evening commute with temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

A few pellets of sleet will possibly mix in with this rain and the mountains could receive a few flurries Wednesday night, but for the most part, expect a cool rain.

Thursday and Friday will be cool and dry ahead of widespread rain for the first weekend of 2024.

Saturday is a First Alert as rain looks to be widespread potentially as early as late morning.

Sunday will be breezy and cold, but dry.

Chilly start to 2024. First alert for a cold rain Wednesday night and another for widespread...
Chilly start to 2024. First alert for a cold rain Wednesday night and another for widespread rain Saturday(Atlanta News First)

