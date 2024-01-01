3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Gender-neutral toy aisles are now the law in California

The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.
The law requires certain toy stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.(nomadsoulphotos via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Ringing in the new year means new state laws across the country.

One new law in California now requires major retailers to have gender-neutral toy aisles.

Governor Gavin Newsom signed the legislation into law in 2021, and it went into effect on Monday.

The new law applies to retailers with physical stores in California that sell childcare items or toys. Retailers subject to the law must also have at least 500 employees.

The law requires those stores to maintain a gender-neutral section.

Stores that don’t comply with the law could face a $250 fine for the first violation and up to $500 for any subsequent violations.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
Fireworks
Can you shoot off fireworks during New Year’s Eve in Georgia? Here’s the answer
Firework
It’s almost 2024! Here are 4 New Year’s Eve events in Atlanta to celebrate
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman killed was Tamanika Woods, left....
Mother of 4 shot, killed at southwest Atlanta McDonald’s identified, woman charged with murder
Police lights
Woman killed after being hit by car, thrown off I-20 identified

Latest News

Shelters and Shelves Rescue co-founder Camille Lillie said 1-year-old Clara has a broken front...
Cobb County rescue working to help dog injured after being hit by car
The Griffin community is mourning the loss of a Spalding County deputy.
Community fundraising to support family of Spalding Co. deputy killed in line of duty
On Jan. 8, they’ll return to the Gold Dome for the 2024 legislative session.
Start of the 2024 Georgia legislative session just days away
Police lights
Woman stabbed in neck at Midtown apartment complex, police say
Juan Edwards faces charges of first degree arson and interference with government property.
Inmate sets fire inside Fulton County Jail, sheriff’s office says