‘Improper disposal’ of fireworks causes Suwanee house fire, officials say

The fireworks were in a trash can in the back of the house.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SUWANEE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Used fireworks caused an overnight house fire in Suwanee, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

The fire happened at a home in the 4600 block of Camber Well Lane.

When firefighters responded, there was a heavy fire at the back of the house that extended to the attic.

Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was “accidental due to improper disposal of fireworks,” which were in a trash can behind the house.

Those living in the home made it out safely and there were no injuries, officials said.

Overnight firefighters responded to a house fire on the 4600 block of Camber Well Lane in Suwanee. Upon arrival crews...

Posted by Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services on Monday, January 1, 2024

