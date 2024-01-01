3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Inmate sets fire inside Fulton County Jail, sheriff’s office says

Juan Edwards faces charges of first degree arson and interference with government property.
Juan Edwards faces charges of first degree arson and interference with government property.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 3:26 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fifteen inmates had to be relocated inside Fulton County Jail after another inmate set fire to a cell on Saturday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Edwards faces charges of first degree arson and interference with government property. Jail staff put the fire out, and the Atlanta Fire & Rescue Department came to the building to make sure it was fully extinguished, the sheriff’s office said. No injuries were reported.

ANF INVESTIGATES: How Fulton County Jail became Georgia’s GITMO

“I am proud of the women and men of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication and ability to maintain order under challenging circumstances. The safety and security of the detainees in our care and custody is a top priority,” Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said in a statement.

Edwards was originally booked on Aug. 27, 2023. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, robbery, terroristic threats and acts and violation of probation, jail records show.

In July 2023, the Department of Justice announced a federal investigation into the jail’s living conditions, healthcare access, use of force and structural safety following a string of deaths and violent incidents.

RELATED: Dept. of Justice investigating living conditions, use of force and other issues at Fulton County Jail

Copyright 2024 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
Firework
It’s almost 2024! Here are 4 New Year’s Eve events in Atlanta to celebrate
Fireworks
Can you shoot off fireworks during New Year’s Eve in Georgia? Here’s the answer
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman killed was Tamanika Woods, left....
Mother of 4 shot, killed at southwest Atlanta McDonald’s identified, woman charged with murder
Jordan Kustas and his dog Brooks
Missing 23-year-old Buckhead resident and dog found safe, family says

Latest News

On Sunday, police responded to Martel Apartment Homes about a juvenile who was injured from a...
Juvenile shot and killed in East Point, police say
Sgt. Marc McIntyre was killed in the line of duty on Friday.
Spalding County Sheriff’s Office to set up donation account for slain deputy, issues scam warning
The fire happened at a home in the 4600 block of Camber Well Lane.
‘Improper disposal’ of fireworks causes Suwanee house fire, officials say
Police lights
Woman dies after being hit by car, thrown off I-20 overpass, police say