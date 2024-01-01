Inmate sets fire inside Fulton County Jail, sheriff’s office says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fifteen inmates had to be relocated inside Fulton County Jail after another inmate set fire to a cell on Saturday, according to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office.

Juan Edwards faces charges of first degree arson and interference with government property. Jail staff put the fire out, and the Atlanta Fire & Rescue Department came to the building to make sure it was fully extinguished, the sheriff’s office said. No injuries were reported.

“I am proud of the women and men of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication and ability to maintain order under challenging circumstances. The safety and security of the detainees in our care and custody is a top priority,” Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat said in a statement.

Edwards was originally booked on Aug. 27, 2023. He faces multiple charges, including aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer, robbery, terroristic threats and acts and violation of probation, jail records show.

In July 2023, the Department of Justice announced a federal investigation into the jail’s living conditions, healthcare access, use of force and structural safety following a string of deaths and violent incidents.

