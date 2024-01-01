Young boy shot, killed in East Point, police say

EAST POINT, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A juvenile was killed after a gunshot was fired inside an East Point home Sunday, according to the city’s police department.

On Sunday, police responded to Martel Apartment Homes about a young boy who was injured from a gunshot.

Police said the juvenile was taken for treatment but later died.

An arrest was made in connection to the incident, according to East Point Police.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting incident, who the victim was or who the person arrested is. Police also did not say how old the victim was. East Point police did say the department stresses the “importance of securing weapons within your residence.”

The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

