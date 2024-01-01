Metro Atlanta celebrates New Year’s Eve

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Thousands of families crowded onto the lawn at Stone Mountain Park to watch the fireworks light up the DeKalb County sky.

“To really get to see other people experience the reason for the season, I love that,” said Neely Wilkerson, who attended with her husband and young son.

Stone Mountain Park credits itself with hosting the world’s largest Christmas light show.

The near-thirty-minute drone and light show is reflected off of Stone Mountain.

At 9 o’clock on New Year’s Eve, fireworks sprayed above Stone Mountain.

The family-friendly event rang in the new year a few hours early.

“I don’t think we would have wanted to be anywhere else,” said Danny Wilkerson.

The park has hosted a laser show since 1983.

In downtown Atlanta, a new holiday tradition hopes to take off.

For the first year, Underground Atlanta hosted Peachfest, a New Year’s Eve celebration, in downtown.

Organizers expected 2500 people to attend the event.

Earlier this month, the City of Atlanta announced it would not host the annual Peach Drop.

The Peach Drop debuted in Atlanta in 1989.

The City instead opted to dedicate resources to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop celebrations, according to a City spokesperson.

“Yeah it is a little weird not having the Peach Drop,” said Roxanne Jones, a food vendor at Peachfest.

Jones said she was excited to be a part of this new chapter for Underground Atlanta.

“I love the atmosphere. I just love seeing Underground alive again. Because I feel like it’s been lying dormant for a while, but it’s nice to have it active again and things going on here again. It’s cool,” said Jones, with Island Style Jerk and Tingz.

Peachfest featured immersive art, a confetti garden, food, games, and music.

Underground Atlanta officials said they beefed up security by bringing in 50 private security officers and 15 off-duty officers.

