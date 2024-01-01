3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Nearly half of police force resigns in one day

Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day. (Credit: WISN via CNN Newsource)
By WISN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG BEND, Wis. (WISN) - Five members of a local police department quit on the same day.

Those five represent nearly half of the department.

The Village of Big Bend announced the resignations on its Facebook page.

The Village Board decided to disband the police department and after public pressure, reversed their decision, but the damage was already done.

Five officers abruptly resigned Thursday. The Fire and Police Commission chairman also quit.

Mark Andersen, former Fire and Police Commission chairman, says the sudden death of Police Chief Don Gaglione in October could have helped to unify the community leadership, but only fractured it further.

Anderson says the Village president’s plan to dissolve the Fire and Police Commission in early December was the last straw for him and the five officers who quit.

There were three full-time and nine part-time officers three months ago, but that number is now down to six total, with just one full-time officer.

One of the resigning officers says more resignations are to come.

Copyright 2023 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
Firework
It’s almost 2024! Here are 4 New Year’s Eve events in Atlanta to celebrate
Fireworks
Can you shoot off fireworks during New Year’s Eve in Georgia? Here’s the answer
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman killed was Tamanika Woods, left....
Mother of 4 shot, killed at southwest Atlanta McDonald’s identified, woman charged with murder
Jordan Kustas and his dog Brooks
Missing 23-year-old Buckhead resident and dog found safe, family says

Latest News

A man made 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police in Florida.
Suspect makes ‘dirt angels’ and phone calls while hiding from police on Christmas Eve
A man made 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police in Florida.
Suspect makes 'dirt angels' and phone calls while hiding from police
Homicide investigation underway in University Heights
Homicide investigation underway in University Heights
Police lights
Woman dies after being hit by car, thrown off I-20 overpass, police say
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say
One person found dead near University of Cincinnati, police say