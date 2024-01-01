Several newborns ring in 2024 for Wellstar Health System

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several new births helped Wellstar Health System ring in the new year.

The first New Year’s baby born at one of the health system’s campuses was Nova. Little Nova was born at Wellstar Cobb Medical Center at 12:45 a.m.

Following her, Mecca was born at 1:43 a.m. at Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center.

Autoplay

Other New Year’s babies born at Wellstar Health System are:

Micah, born at 2:55 a.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center

Tristian, born at 9:46 a.m. at Wellstar Douglas Medical Center

Alessia, born at 10:49 a.m. at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center

Easton, born at 11:14 a.m. at Wellstar Spalding Medical Center

Copyright 2024 WANF. All rights reserved.