3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Several newborns ring in 2024 for Wellstar Health System

The first New Year’s baby born at one of the health system’s campuses was Nova Eren. Little...
The first New Year’s baby born at one of the health system’s campuses was Nova Eren. Little Nova was born at Wellstar Cobb Medical Center at 12:45 a.m.(Wellstar Health System)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Several new births helped Wellstar Health System ring in the new year.

The first New Year’s baby born at one of the health system’s campuses was Nova. Little Nova was born at Wellstar Cobb Medical Center at 12:45 a.m.

Following her, Mecca was born at 1:43 a.m. at Wellstar North Fulton Medical Center.

Other New Year’s babies born at Wellstar Health System are:

  • Micah, born at 2:55 a.m. at Wellstar Kennestone Regional Medical Center
  • Tristian, born at 9:46 a.m. at Wellstar Douglas Medical Center
  • Alessia, born at 10:49 a.m. at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center
  • Easton, born at 11:14 a.m. at Wellstar Spalding Medical Center

Copyright 2024 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
Fireworks
Can you shoot off fireworks during New Year’s Eve in Georgia? Here’s the answer
Firework
It’s almost 2024! Here are 4 New Year’s Eve events in Atlanta to celebrate
The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office said the woman killed was Tamanika Woods, left....
Mother of 4 shot, killed at southwest Atlanta McDonald’s identified, woman charged with murder
Police lights
Woman killed after being hit by car, thrown off I-20 identified

Latest News

Shelters and Shelves Rescue co-founder Camille Lillie said 1-year-old Clara has a broken front...
Cobb County rescue working to help dog injured after being hit by car
The Griffin community is mourning the loss of a Spalding County deputy.
Community fundraising to support family of Spalding Co. deputy killed in line of duty
On Jan. 8, they’ll return to the Gold Dome for the 2024 legislative session.
Start of the 2024 Georgia legislative session just days away
Police lights
Woman stabbed in neck at Midtown apartment complex, police say
Juan Edwards faces charges of first degree arson and interference with government property.
Inmate sets fire inside Fulton County Jail, sheriff’s office says