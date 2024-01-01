Spalding County Sheriff’s Office to set up donation account for slain deputy, issues scam warning

GRIFFIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning that scammers could be preying on those mourning a deputy killed in the line of duty.

The sheriff’s office said Monday it has not created a GoFundMe for Sgt. Marc McIntyre or anyone connected to him. The office said it is getting a bank account set up so those interested can donate.

I hate to even have to put this out but: The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has not set up a go fund me account for... Posted by Spalding County Sheriff's Office on Monday, January 1, 2024

McIntyre, 55, was shot and killed while responding to a domestic call in northern Spalding County on Dec. 29, 2023. The shooting led to an hours-long standoff with the suspected gunman, who law enforcement has identified as Todd Lamont Harper, 57.

Harper was charged with murder, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). He remains in the Spalding County Detention Center with no bond, jail records show.

The GBI is investigating the shooting incident.

