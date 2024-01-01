3-Degree Guarantee
Woman hit by car, thrown off I-20 overpass in Fulton County, police say

Police lights
Police lights(WBTV)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A pedestrian was hit by a car and thrown off the side of an overpass in Fulton County early New Year’s Day, Atlanta police said.

The incident happened around 4:45 a.m. on I-20 EB near Fulton Industrial Boulevard. The woman’s condition and how the situation happened is currently unknown.

Two right lanes are blocked on I-20 EB before Fulton Industrial Boulevard, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation. Traffic is expected to clear by 8 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

