Woman stabbed in neck at Midtown apartment complex, police say

Police lights
Police lights(WTVG)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman had to undergo surgery early Monday morning after being stabbed in the neck at an apartment complex, according to Atlanta police.

Police were called to Mark at West Midtown off Bishop Street around 12:30 a.m., where they found the woman injured in a hallway. She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and is expected to recover.

The woman told police her live-in boyfriend was the suspect. The man ran away when police arrived, and officers said they will release warrants for his arrest.

This isn’t the complex’s first violent incident. In July 2023, a woman was found dead in the parking garage with a gunshot wound.

