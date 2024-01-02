1 killed in multi-vehicle crash on I-75 in Cobb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly multiple-vehicle crash had a portion of I-75 in Cobb County shut down for hours Tuesday morning.
The Cobb County Police Department says officers responded to I-75 North at Cumberland Parkway around 3 a.m. for a crash involving at least five vehicles. One person was killed in the crash.
Emergency responders have since cleared the scene and reopened all lanes.
The crash remains under investigation by Cobb PD’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP).
