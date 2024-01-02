Building fire closes roads in southwest Atlanta.

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters remain at the scene of a building that caught fire overnight in southwest Atlanta.

The building is at the intersection of Murphy Avenue and Avon Avenue.

Multiple engines and firefighters responded to help battle the blaze. For now, it appears they have the fire under control but continue to monitor hot spots.

Police currently have the area near Avon and Murphy Avenues blocked off.

We are on the scene of a building fire in southwest Atlanta. Working to learn what caused it and if anybody was inside. Police have the area near Avon Ave. and Murphy Ave blocked off for the time being. This is near the train tracks off Lee Street. @ATLNewsFirst @peachtreetv pic.twitter.com/WperIn6K4o — Bridget Spencer (@NewswithBridget) January 2, 2024

Investigators are looking into the cause.

