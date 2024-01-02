3-Degree Guarantee
Building fire closes roads in southwest Atlanta

By Jennifer Lifsey and Bridget Spencer
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters remain at the scene of a building that caught fire overnight in southwest Atlanta.

The building is at the intersection of Murphy Avenue and Avon Avenue.

Multiple engines and firefighters responded to help battle the blaze. For now, it appears they have the fire under control but continue to monitor hot spots.

Police currently have the area near Avon and Murphy Avenues blocked off.

Investigators are looking into the cause.

