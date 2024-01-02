Cheshire Bridge road closures could extend 10 more weeks, Atlanta City councilmember says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Get used to the road closures along Cheshire Bridge Road.

Over the weekend, Atlanta City Councilmember Alex Wan said a section of Cheshire Bridge Road will be closed in both directions for roughly 10 more weeks.

“While the initial approach was to get one or two lanes re-opened as soon as possible and continue working on the remainder of the bridge to open it to traffic, it has been determined that it is better long term to complete the entire rehab work at once. Unfortunately, the repair time is estimated to be 10 weeks,” wrote Councilmember Alex Wan in a newsletter to his constituents.

Wan oversees District 6, which includes the Cheshire Bridge neighborhood.

“I do love the area, but it does make you wonder if is it time to look for something else because it is a huge inconvenience,” said Paul Presley, who lives along Cheshire Bridge Road.

On Dec. 20, crews responded to a fire underneath a bridge at Faulkner Road NE and Cheshire Bridge Road.

“It makes you wonder what is the city doing, what are the local officials doing to make sure this doesn’t happen. This is the second bridge fire in a short span of time in the same area,” said Presley.

A different bridge along Cheshire Bridge Road caught fire in 2021. Repairs there closed the road down for more than a year.

Wan said transportation officials have recently ruled out needing to replace the bridge.

“The good news is that it appears that the bridge can be repaired by shoring up the existing supports and replacing a portion of the bridge versus having to demolish and completely rebuild the entire structure,” wrote Wan.

Wan said city officials are also weighing new strategies to address the homeless encampments under the bridges.

The latest road closure from the bridge fire exacerbates existing traffic snarls from an apartment fire at La Vista Road and Cheshire Bridge Road in November.

“First it was the fire across the street, now our whole front of our restaurant is blocked off,” said Darryl Newton, general manager at the Original Pancake House.

Newton said because of the issues along Cheshire Bridge Road, they’ve had to add a 15% service charge to every check to help make ends meet.

“We’re hurting. And people are questioning the 15% service charge and we’re just forced to do something. Or everybody loses their job,” said Newton, on Monday.

Atlanta News First reached out to Wan on Monday for clarification on the start date for repairs. He did not respond to those questions.

Read Wan’s full writing on the Cheshire Bridge developments below:

“The following is an update on the Cheshire Bridge Road bridge situation. Please know that I have remained in contact with the administration on the project, but we have not had anything substantive to report out until today as we have been coordinating with a variety of agencies and partners in a coordinated effort to assess the conditions and path forward.

Repair versus Rebuild – The good news is that it appears that the bridge can be repaired by shoring up the existing supports and replacing a portion of the bridge versus having to demolish and completely rebuild the entire structure. While the initial approach was to get one or two lanes re-opened as soon as possible and continue working on the remainder of the bridge to open it to traffic, it has been determined that it is better long term to complete the entire rehab work at once. Unfortunately, the repair time is estimated to be 10 weeks; however, it would result in the entire roadway being opened to traffic with no near-term need to replace the existing bridge. ATLDOT and I commit to remain vigilant during construction so that potential for delay is identified and addressed proactively.

Encampment Strategy – The City had crews onsite today to remove items from the encampments here and at nearby overpasses. I have discussed directly with the Mayor about a developing and executing strategy to secure these critical infrastructure assets going forward. This is going to take a sustained, concerted effort with our state partners, which will begin in earnest in January. Partners for HOME is also engaged to support the individuals in the area.

Traffic Impact Mitigation – As volume returns to normal levels after the holidays, the ATLDOT Commissioner Caviness has committed to me to monitor the traffic in the corridor and adjacent neighborhoods closely and to take appropriate mitigation measures to relieve pressure where possible given this outage as well as the lingering LaVista Road/Cheshire Bridge Road intersection limitations from the apartment fire.

I appreciate everyone’s continued patience, especially those who live and work near the area, as we keep moving through this crisis as quickly as we can.”

