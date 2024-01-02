3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Family welcomes twins born minutes apart but in separate years

Photographed at Yale New Haven are, from left: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on Jan....
Photographed at Yale New Haven are, from left: daughter Souli Morris, born at 12:02 am on Jan. 1, 2024 and her twin brother, Seven Morris, the last baby born at the hospital in 2023 at 11:59 p.m.(Yale New Haven Hospital)
By Olivia Kalentek and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:18 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A Connecticut family welcomed a pair of twins born just minutes apart but in separate years.

Mykel and Aliyah Kiyomi Morris, of Hamden, were at Yale New Haven Hospital when they welcomed a baby boy and baby girl into their family, WFSB reports.

The boy, named Seven Morris, was born at 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2023, and weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

“He was easily the last recorded birth at YNHH in 2023 as YNHH only records births to the minute, not seconds,” said a representative for the hospital.

His twin sister, Souli Morris, was born minutes later at 12:02 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2024. She weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces.

A hospital representative said the family is doing well and getting some rest.

Copyright 2024 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Day, it wasn’t just the year that changed. New laws...
Jan. 1, 2024: What new laws go into effect in Georgia?
Comedian Dave Chappelle performs at Madison Square Garden during his 50th birthday celebration...
Dave Chappelle walks off stage after reportedly getting upset with fan using phone
Melody Coburn
Woman killed after being hit by car, thrown off I-20 identified
A Waffle House employee was shot in the arm by a customer Monday morning, according to...
Customer shoots Waffle House employee after fight, Stockbridge police say
Fireworks
Can you shoot off fireworks during New Year’s Eve in Georgia? Here’s the answer

Latest News

File photo of a Georgia Powerball ticket.
Several Powerball tickets sold in Georgia win $150K, $50K
A plane has caught fire on the runway of Tokyo’s Haneda airport after apparently colliding...
Plane catches fire on runway at Japanese airport after collision; passengers reportedly safe
The scene of a 4-vehicle crash with injuries on I-75 North in Cobb County Tuesday morning.
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries shuts down a portion of I-75 in Cobb County
Serious injuries have been reported in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on I-75 North in...
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries shuts down a portion of I-75 in Cobb County