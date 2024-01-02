3-Degree Guarantee
1 killed in crash on Hwy 316 in Gwinnett County

The scene of a deadly crash on Hwy 316 in Gwinnett County.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A deadly crash Tuesday morning in Gwinnett County is under investigation.

According to GDOT, a vehicle crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on Hwy 316 East at Cedars Road just before 3 a.m. Gwinnett police say the tractor-trailer was parked on the side of the road when the car struck it from behind. The driver of the car died at the scene.

All lanes of Hwy 316 have since reopened, but crews remain at the scene and lane closures may continue at times due to the investigation.

