Fire on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard being investigated as arson, Atlanta Fire says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire at an apartment complex on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard is being investigated as arson, according to the Atlanta Fire & Rescue Department.

It happened at 1931 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. NW around 5pm Monday.

The fire damaged eight units and displaced 16 people, according to Captain Scott Powell with Atlanta Fire and Rescue. He says two units were severely burned.

“First units arrived on scene inside of 6 minutes to find they had one apartment downstairs and one apartment upstairs on fire,” Captain Powell said.

Despite the cold temperatures, Captain Powell says this fire likely wasn’t the result of someone trying to stay warm. He says it’s being investigated as arson.

“Witnesses on the scene reported somebody started the fire in the apartment. He was seen fanning the fire by other residents of the apartment through his open door,” Captain Powell said.

That man was taken into custody by Atlanta Police and is being questioned, according to Captain Powell.

No injuries were reported. The American Red Cross is reportedly assisting those displaced.

