First Alert Forecast: Freezing start, sunshine and 50s this afternoon

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

Today’s High: 51°

Tonight’s Low: 34°

Rain Chance: 0%

Bundle up this morning! It is much colder to kick off Tuesday with temperatures in the mid 20s to low 30s area wide.

Through the day today, expect sunny skies with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tomorrow, we start mostly cloudy and cold with temperatures again in the 30s, but come the afternoon and early evening, showers will be possible, especially from Atlanta south.

We will watch for maybe some flurries in the mountains tomorrow, but for the most part, we will experience rain as the system rolls by.

Thursday and Friday will be chilly and dry ahead of a potent weather system that moves in for the weekend.

Saturday is a First Alert as widespread rain rolls in for the morning. The evening Saturday should be dry, but cold and windy.

Not only are we tracking rain, we are keeping an eye on the potential for flurries in the mountains as the weather system moves out.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and cold with highs in the 40s.

We kick off next week dry with a morning in the low 30s and highs in the low 50s.

Chilly today with lots of sunshine, showers possible tomorrow afternoon. First Alert Saturday for widespread heavy rain. (ANF)

Copyright 2024 WANF. All rights reserved.