Multi-vehicle crash with injuries shuts down a portion of I-75 in Cobb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A multiple-vehicle crash with serious injuries has I-75 North shut down at Cumberland Boulevard (exit 258) in Cobb County.

GDOT says four cars were involved and at least one passenger is in critical condition.

Emergency responders are currently working to reopen the lanes as quickly and as safely as possible. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and seek an alternate route to avoid delays.

TRAFFIC UPDATES:

UPDATE: All lanes remain blocked on I-75 NB near Cumberland Blvd. Delays heavy. Use exit 256 (cobb pkwy/Mt.Paran/Northside) instead. Expected clear time not for about another hour. @ATLNewsFirst https://t.co/03MDaQi61r — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 2, 2024

FIRST ALERT: tough to see with the exit signs, but all lanes are blocked on I-75 NB at Cumberland Blvd. Traffic is still able to get off at Cumberland exit, where you can then make your way back to the interstate a little further north. @ATLNewsFirst pic.twitter.com/XSEIOngNdg — Courteney Jacobazzi (@Cjacobazzi_wx) January 2, 2024

