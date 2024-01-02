3-Degree Guarantee
Multi-vehicle crash with injuries shuts down a portion of I-75 in Cobb County

Serious injuries have been reported in a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on I-75 North in Cobb County.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:05 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A multiple-vehicle crash with serious injuries has I-75 North shut down at Cumberland Boulevard (exit 258) in Cobb County.

GDOT says four cars were involved and at least one passenger is in critical condition.

Emergency responders are currently working to reopen the lanes as quickly and as safely as possible. Motorists are encouraged to avoid this area and seek an alternate route to avoid delays.

TRAFFIC UPDATES:

Copyright 2024 WANF. All rights reserved.

