Several Powerball tickets sold in Georgia win $150K, $50K

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After 34 drawings without a grand prize winner, the first Powerball drawing of 2024 paid off to the tune of $842.4 million for a lucky player from Michigan.

The winning numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and 1.

The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed it to $842.4 million by the time of the drawing. It is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The jackpot’s cash value is $425.2 million if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

Powerball added that this is the first time a jackpot has been won on New Year’s Day since the game’s start in 1992.

In Georgia, two tickets sold won $150,000 each, and three tickets sold won $50,000 each, according to the Georgia Lottery website.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

