Several Powerball tickets sold in Georgia win $150K, $50K

File photo of a Georgia Powerball ticket.
File photo of a Georgia Powerball ticket.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:39 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After 34 drawings without a grand prize winner, the first Powerball drawing of 2024 paid off to the tune of $842.4 million for a lucky player from Michigan.

The winning numbers were 12, 21, 42, 44, 49 and 1.

The jackpot was initially estimated to be $810 million, but Powerball says ticket sales pushed it to $842.4 million by the time of the drawing. It is the fifth-largest Powerball jackpot and tenth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot.

The jackpot’s cash value is $425.2 million if the winner chooses to collect it in a single payment.

Powerball added that this is the first time a jackpot has been won on New Year’s Day since the game’s start in 1992.

In Georgia, two tickets sold won $150,000 each, and three tickets sold won $50,000 each, according to the Georgia Lottery website.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

