Two-time Olympic cyclist killed after being hit by car allegedly driven by her husband

Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died after...
Australian Olympic track cyclist and former world champion Melissa Hoskins has died after being hit by a car allegedly driven by her husband.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(CNN) - An Australian Olympic track cyclist and world champion died after being struck by a car that was allegedly driven by her husband.

The Australian Olympic Committee confirmed the death of 32-year-old Melissa Hoskins on Monday.

In a statement released Sunday, the South Australian Police said a woman suffered serious injuries after being hit by a car that was driven by someone she knew. She later died at the hospital.

The police did not name the victim nor the suspect, who was arrested and charged with causing her death. However, local media identified the victim as Hoskins and the driver as being her husband, Rohan Dennis.

Hoskins set a world record in 2015 and also competed in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Police said Dennis is set to appear in court on March 13.

Dennis is also well-known in the cycling world. He is a two-time world trial champion and a state winner at the Tour de France.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

