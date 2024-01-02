3-Degree Guarantee
YSL trial resumes Tuesday after co-defendant stabbed in jail

Prosecutors are expected to call hundreds of witnesses in the new year.
By Rachel Aragon
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:08 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Is YSL a gang or simply a record label? That debate picks up again Tuesday when the high-profile trial involving rapper Young Thug resumes.

Three weeks ago, defendant Shannon Stillwell was stabbed at the Fulton County Jail, prompting Judge Ural Glanville, who is overseeing the trial, to recess a few days earlier than the scheduled holiday break.

Rapper Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is on trial in a massive RICO case, along with five other defendants.

Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants are members of the Young Slime Life (YSL) gang. Defense attorneys argue that YSL is simply the name of a record label, Young Stoner Life.

“While I am not at liberty to discuss Shannon’s current location, I am able to confirm that he is recovering and getting stronger every day. Shannon appreciates the well wishes of so many. We look forward to being back in court when the trial resumes on Jan. 2,” Max Schardt, Stillwell’s attorney, said in a statement to Atlanta News First.

“This trial is a trial on the culture of hip-hop and it’s all over the news,” said Suri Chadha Jimenez, a defense attorney for one of the co-defendants in this case.

Jimenez said his client’s charges have been dismissed and he is no longer part of the YSL trial.

When jurors are on long breaks, Jimenez said there’s always concern they’ll be inundated with information about the trial.

“Especially nowadays in our social media world. You tell somebody, ‘Don’t look at YSL posts.’ That, essentially, is asking do not open Facebook or Instagram or TikTok or whatever because it is going to be there,” said Jimenez.

Prosecutors are expected to call hundreds of witnesses in the new year, but one challenge during this trial might be keeping the jurors’ attention.

“People tune out and nobody pays attention for six to nine months to anything,” said Jimenez.

Jimenez said he believes defense attorneys will likely try to focus jurors’ attention on the gang-related charges.

“The reality is a gang is a gang because they flaunt it. So if you can’t tell that it is a gang crime, it probably is not a gang crime,” said Jimenez.

Jury selection for the YSL trial began a year ago this week.

Atlanta News First will have live continuing coverage of the historic trial when it starts back up on Tuesday.

How can I watch the Young Thug trial?

Atlanta News First will be covering the trial live on our ANF+ livestreams, which you can watch on our website, on Youtube or on RokuFire TV and AppleTV. We will also report on the events online.

