3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Elvis Presley to return to the stage as a hologram in AI concert

FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.
FILE -- Elvis Presley is shown performing in this undated photo at an unknown location.(AP Photo)
By TMX staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News/TMX) - Elvis Presley is set to make his return to the stage — in holographic form — 47 years after his death.

The U.K.-based immersive entertainment company Layered Reality announced Wednesday that Elvis Evolution will debut in London in November 2024, before traveling to other global cities.

The “jaw-dropping” concert experience will feature an AI-powered holographic Elvis performing iconic moments from his storied career.

Layered Reality said its “unique blend of technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects” will bring the king of rock n’ roll to life for a new generation of fans.

The company said the venue will also host an afterparty at an Elvis-themed restaurant and bar with live music and DJs.

Following its London debut, the Elvis experience is slated to run in Las Vegas, Berlin and Tokyo.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this story.

Most Read

Young Thug
Young Thug wears sweater into court with large object concealed
Authorities said Maxine McManaman was arrested on an outstanding warrant in Florida.
TSA manager at Atlanta airport arrested after warrant discovered in Florida, federal agency says
Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix
Coweta County deputy killed by Alabama police officer during high-speed chase
Trontavious Stephens
Self-described Young Slime Life co-founder testifies in Young Thug trial
Melody Coburn
Woman killed after being hit by car, thrown off I-20 identified

Latest News

An Atlanta Fire Rescue truck similar to this one was stolen Thursday, Jan. 4, 2023, according...
Atlanta fire truck stolen as crews battle blaze, APD says
A four-alarm fire is burning through a large industrial complex, shooting a fireball into the...
RAW: Massive industrial fire spews smoke
Spalding County deputy funeral procession crash
Crash involving law enforcement during procession for fallen Spalding County deputy
Atlanta Police Department Officer Kenya Galloway was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial...
Atlanta Police Department identifies officer who died after medical emergency on way to work
Local residents pray during a candlelight vigil following a shooting at Perry High School,...
Daughter of principal wounded in Iowa shooting describes dad as a ‘gentle giant’