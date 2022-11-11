Drop Off Locations

Office hours, Monday – Friday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm

The gift deadline is Friday, December 2nd

#1 Angel Tree Warehouse - 2029 Tucker Industrial Rd, Tucker, GA 30084

#2 Cobb/Douglas County Corps - 200 Waterman St S E, Marietta, GA 30060

#3 Gwinnett County Corps - 3455 Sugarloaf Pkwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

#4 Clayton/Fayette County Corps - 130 Spring St, Jonesboro, GA 30236

About

Along with the familiar Red Kettles, the Angel Tree program is one of The Salvation Army’s highest profile Christmas efforts. Angel Tree was created by The Salvation Army in 1979 by Majors Charles and Shirley White when they worked with a Lynchburg, Virginia shopping mall. Click here to learn more.