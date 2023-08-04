Skip to content
Back to School
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos
News
Watch Live
First Alert Weather
First Alert Traffic
ANF Investigates
The Sixth
Sports
PeachtreeTV
Contact Us
Home
News
Public Safety & Crime
Education
Entertainment
Politics
Jimmy Carter
National
Young Thug Trial
Better Call Harry
Restaurant Report Card
ATL Vault
Donald Trump
ANF Investigates
The Sixth
Mariam's Law
Shielded
Contact ANF Investigates
DFCS: Unhoused and Unsafe
Behind the Investigation
Watch Live
ANF+
Previous Newscasts
First Alert Weather
3-Degree Guarantee
Hurricane Season
Severe Weather Alerts
First Alert Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Room
Weather Cameras
First Alert Cameras
First Alert Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Hawks
Georgia Bulldogs
Chasing the Championship
ANF+ Sports Tonight
Stats & Predictions
How to Watch
Podcasts
ATLVault
Behind the Investigation
Discover Georgia
Contests
Peachtree TV
Atlanta Plugged In
Community
Juneteenth
Books to Kids
Donate Books 2 Kids
Atlanta Pride
Community Calendar
Positively Georgia
St Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
News & Weather Apps
Streaming Apps
Sign up for Atlanta News First Newsletters
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning/Audio Description
Atlanta News First Careers
Gray TV Careers
Gray DC Bureau
InvestigateTV
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Press Releases
Sponsored