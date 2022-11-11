ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - FREYR, a Norwegian-based clean-tech company, has chosen a 368-acre site in metro Atlanta’s Coweta County for a $1.7-billion Lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant.

According to a Friday statement from the company, FREYR expects its investment in the plant to reach more than $2.6 billion by 2029. “Over the life of the project, FREYR and its partners expect to create more than 720 U.S. jobs for highly skilled workers in Coweta County,” the company said.

FREYR purchased the land for development of Giga America at the Bridgeport Industrial Park site, a industrial-zoned tract that also includes options for more expansion.

Georgia and Coweta County are providing financial incentives for the Giga America project, and FREYR said it intends to apply for federal packages that could include grant and/or direct loans.

“Job creators and innovators from all over the world bring their operations to Georgia because they know they will have success here,” said Gov. Brian Kemp. “We’re proud to welcome FREYR to the Peach State as the latest company to bring transformational investments and opportunity to our communities. They will be a valued addition to our No. 1 state for business, and I look forward to their growing impact on Coweta and the surrounding region.”

“We are thrilled to welcome FREYR Battery to the Coweta County community,” said Coweta County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bob Blackburn. “With the addition of FREYR, Coweta County is quickly becoming a premier destination for top-tier manufacturing industries that support the U.S. economy and beyond. We look forward to the innovation, opportunities, and success that FREYR will generate.”

The U.S. energy storage market, which is already the largest in the world, is expected to experience exponential growth over the next several years, FREYR said.