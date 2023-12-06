Corners Outreach is committed to equipping Metro Atlanta’s underserved students of color and their families. They provide educational development and economic opportunities to families that need assistance. Corners Outreach believes that every person should be able to thrive in life regardless of their color, economic status, or background. In the last three years, Corners Outreach has paid more than $3 million to help individuals and families in our communities. They advocate overcoming systemic injustices on behalf of EVERY minority family and individual.

How can I donate? Visit cornersoutreach.org/donate.