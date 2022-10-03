SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – More changes are coming to I-285 near Georgia 400. The changes will likely make your commute even more frustrating. The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing lanes between Roswell Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road beginning this week.

GDOT says motorists should expect major delays and your best option is to avoid the area on your way to and from work.

“You’re not going to be five minutes late for a meeting. You’re going to miss the meeting,” said Natalie Dale of the Georgia Department of Transportation.

According to GDOT, a mile stretch of the highway between Roswell Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road will be reduced from four lanes to three lanes to allow construction crews to demolish and replace three bridges. They’ll begin with the eastbound side this week, then add the westbound lane in a few weeks.

“Where 285 crosses over Glenridge, Georgia 400, and Peachtree-Dunwoody, those are all bridges,” said Dale. “You may not even realize you’re on a bridge because you’re just driving 285, but those are all bridges. They have reached sort of the end of their lifespan, and they have to be rebuilt. "

GDOT’s announcement is not welcome news for commuters like Antonese Robertson who works in Sandy Springs at the non-profit Dress for Success. She says she’s forced to take back roads to work every day.

“I just do not want to deal with the traffic. The unknowing of what the traffic is going to be that day. The fact that I need to be on time every day,” said Antonese Robertson of Powder Springs.

That section of 285 is one of the most traveled highways in the country. Some 240,000 cars and trucks travel it every day.

“The problem is when you only have three moving lanes in both directions – any fender bender, anyone who runs out of gas, any stalled-out car. You could very quickly be down to just one lane and that delay will reverberate throughout the corridor,” said Dale.

GDOT warns a normal 25-minute commute to work could easily turn into hours. They’re urging commuters to find other routes, make use of MARTA, or work from home.

“It’s chaotic. I’m like no thank you,” said Robertson.

GDOT says the eight-month lane reduction could change due to weather. They encourage motorists to download the Georgia 511 app so they can stay on top of real-time traffic conditions.