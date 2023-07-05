ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Negotiations collapsed early July 5 between Atlanta-based UPS and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, making the chance of a devastating work stoppage more likely.

So what’s the problem?

UPS has until midnight on Monday, July 31 to negotiate Teamster terms or face a massive walkout by hundreds of thousands of its workers. The last contract workers and management agreed upon came in 2018. The last UPS strike came in 1997, when unionized workers walked out for 15 days.

Wages and profits remain the main sticking points between the world’s top parcel service and the powerful labor union. The starting pay for for part-time workers who handle packages in UPS warehouses is $15.50 an hour, which workers say is not a sustainable wage. Roughly half of UPS Teamsters positions are part-time warehouse jobs.

What’s UPS’ side of the story?

UPS is the world’s largest parcel service, delivering around 25 million packages a day; the company said that’s about 6 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product. Its profits have soared since the pandemic began in 2020 as millions of Americans grew to rely on the delivery to their doorstops.

Annual profits at UPS in the past two years are close to three times what they were pre-pandemic. The company returned about $8.6 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and stock buybacks in 2022, and forecasts another $8.4 billion for shareholders this year.

But UPS is experiencing a decline in average daily package volume which recently led the company to make an operational adjustment to its Worldport facility, as reported by USA Today. UPS saw 1.2 million fewer packages on an average day in the first quarter of 2023 than it did in 2022, representing a $137 million loss in revenue, according to quarterly filings.

What do the Teamsters want?

UPS workers are still seething about the current contract, which they feel was forced on them by prior union leadership in 2018 based on a technicality. The contract created two hierarchies of workers with different pay scales, hours and benefits. The union wants it eliminated.

In addition to addressing part-time pay, and what workers say is excessive overtime, the union wants to eliminate a contract provision that created two separate hierarchies of workers with different pay scales, hours and benefits.

Driver safety, particularly the lack of air conditioning in delivery trucks, is also in the mix, but that was partially addressed several weeks ago. On Tuesday, the union and the company announced they reached a tentative agreement to equip more trucks with air conditioning equipment.

Under the agreement, UPS says roughly 95% of its existing U.S. package delivery fleet will be enhanced.

Finally, the most important thing: if there’s a walkout, what’s going to happen to my packages?

UPS manages one in for packages sent in the U.S. so the implications of a strike could be economically devastating. It will likely result in a loss of profits for UPS and its shareholders, causing massive delays for UPS customers, and could potentially slow or even halt the supply chain.

Jonathan Gold, vice president of supply chain and customs policy at the National Retail Federation, told the Dropoff.com blog a UPS Teamsters strike could produce a significant disruption.

“You’d have supply chain disruption like we witnessed during the pandemic potentially, where you won’t be getting your deliveries,” Gold said. “So, those who are relying on next day, two-day delivery of whatever you buy online or somewhere else, potentially cannot be delivered.”

Gold said it could also be difficult for other shipping companies to carry the extra burden in the event of a disruption, noting the “capacity for other carriers to pick up where UPS isn’t able to do that is not that easy.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

