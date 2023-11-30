For almost 30 years, Camp Twin Lakes has delivered fully adaptive, medically supportive, and deeply impactful camp experiences to more than 10,000 of Georgia’s children and young adults each year, helping each camper grow in their confidence and experience the joys of childhood.

Through intentional play, we develop mindful and confident children who are prepared to triumph over challenges. By learning perseverance, resilience, and a sense of community, our campers leave transformed and capable of extraordinary things.

Camp Twin Lakes provides year-round, fully-adaptive, and deeply impactful camp experiences to nearly 10,000 of Georgia’s children and young adults each year, helping each camper grow in their confidence and experience the joys of childhood. Our intentionally-designed programs help campers overcome obstacles as they learn new skills to more independently manage their challenges. As they make memories with their peers, the isolation they often feel vanishes in the comfort of new friendships forged by the strongest of bonds—the challenges they have in common.

How can I donate? Visit camptwinlakes.org/donate

Address:

1100 Spring Street, Suite 406

Atlanta, GA 30309

Phone: (404) 231-9887

Website: camptwinlakes.org/donate