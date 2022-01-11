3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Live video provided during newscasts, major weather coverage and breaking news. Watch the most recent Atlanta News First newscast when we’re not live streaming.

Newscast times:

Monday - Friday

Atlanta News First at 4:30 a.m.: 4:30–5 a.m. Monday through Friday

Atlanta News First at 5 a.m.: 5-6 a.m. Monday through Friday

Atlanta News First at 6 a.m.: 6-7 a.m. Monday through Friday (also on PeachtreeTV)

Atlanta News First at 7 a.m.: 7-9 a.m. Monday through Friday on PeachtreeTV

Atlanta News First at 9 a.m.: 9–10 a.m. Monday through Friday

Atlanta News First at Noon: 12–12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Atlanta News First at 3 p.m.: 3–3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Investigate TV+: 3:30 p.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Atlanta News First at 3:30 p.m.: 3:30-4 p.m. Monday through Friday on Peachtree TV.

Atlanta News First at 4 p.m.: 4–5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Atlanta News First at 5 p.m.: 5–6 p.m. Monday through Friday

Atlanta News First at 6 p.m.: 6– 6:30 p.m. 7 days a week (programming may affect weekend newscasts)

Atlanta News First at 7 p.m.: 7-7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Atlanta News First at 10 p.m.: 10-11 p.m. 7 days a week on Peachtree TV

Atlanta News First at 11 p.m.: 11–11:35 p.m. 7 days a week (also on PeachteeTV)

Weekends

Atlanta News First at 6 a.m. Saturday: 6–7 a.m. Saturday

Atlanta News First at 9 a.m. Saturday: 9-10 a.m. Saturday

Atlanta News First at 10 a.m. Saturday: 10 a.m.-10:30 a.m. Saturday

Atlanta News First at 6 p.m.: 6–6:30 p.m. 7 days a week (programming may affect weekend newscasts)

Atlanta News First at 10 p.m.: 10- 11 p.m. Saturday (PeachtreeTV)

Atlanta News First at 11 p.m.: 11–11:35 p.m. 7 days a week

Atlanta News First at 7 a.m. Sunday: 7–8 a.m. Sunday

Atlanta News First at 8 a.m. Sunday: 8–9 a.m. Sunday

Atlanta News First at 6 p.m.: 6–6:30 p.m. 7 days a week (programming may affect weekend newscasts)

Atlanta News First at 10 p.m.: 10-11 p.m. Sunday (PeachtreeTV)

Atlanta News First at 11 p.m.: 11–11:35 p.m. 7 days a week