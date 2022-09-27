Atlanta News First (Atlanta News First)

Contact Atlanta News First

Mail

Atlanta News First/WANF

425 14th St NW

Atlanta, GA 30318

Phone

Main Switchboard: 404-325-4646

News Desk: 404-327-3200

Fax

Main: 404-327-3004

News Contacts

News Tips: To help us report your stories more quickly, please include a name and telephone number where you can be reached. We will keep both confidential. We may not be able to reply to all news tips we receive.

E-mail: news@wanf.com

Press Releases: news@wanf.com

Better Call Harry: BetterCallHarry@wanf.com or use our Better Call Harry contact form

Surprise Squad: Nominate someone here.

Questions about the Atlanta News First/PeachtreeTV FCC public file

Tiana Fernandez: Tiana.Fernandez@wanf.com

For persons with disabilities seeking help with Atlanta News First/PeachtreeTV FCC public file

Tiana Fernandez: Tiana.Fernandez@wanf.com

Obtain a Copy of a Story that Aired on Atlanta News First/PeachtreeTV

Contact Track TV at 1-800-949-6397

Atlanta News First Leadership Team

VP/General Manager

Erik Schrader: Erik.Schrader@wanf.com

Director of Sales

Beth Walsh: Beth.Walsh@wanf.com

Local Sales Managers

Kathy Comella: Kathy.Comella@wanf.com

Michael Fanning: Michael.Fanning@wanf.com

National Sales Managers

Wes Tomlin: Wes.Tomlin@wanf.com

Political Advertising

Mike Jones, VP, Political Sales: Mike.Jones@gray.tv

Wes Tomlin, National/Political Sales Manager: Wes.Tomlin@wanf.com

Digital Sales Manager

Nick Felton: Nick.Felton@wanf.com

News Director

Kim Saxon: Kim.Saxon@wanf.com

Assistant News Director

Brian Kanziger: Brian.Kanziger@wanf.com

Managing Editor

Josh Morgan: Josh.Morgan@wanf.com