Friends of Disabled Adults & Children (FODAC) is the largest nonprofit provider of reuse medical equipment in the country. They provides refurbished equipment’s and services for adults and children with disabilities to improve their overall quality of live. FODAC’s mission is to enhance the quality of life for people with disabilities by providing low to no cost home medical equipment such as wheelchairs, walkers, and hospital beds. FODAC’s services help people regain their independence and mobility.

They help about 6,000 people with disabilities each year!

$1 donated dollar provides $12 in medical equipment in someone in need.

The best way to donate is through our secure website at fodac.org

For more information, please visit fodac.org

How can I give? Visit fodac.org/donate