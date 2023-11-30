The Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes was established to give our state’s most at-risk children the love, safety, and stability needed to become mature, successful adults.

During the late 1950′s, Georgia sheriffs became increasingly concerned about the growing number of abandoned, neglected, and abused children. They understood it was vital, not just for the children, but for our state, to give these disadvantaged youth the chance to grow up in a loving and secure home environment.

How can I donate? Visit: https://www.georgiasheriffsyouth.org/donate/

Address:

1000 Sheriffs Way

Madison, GA 30650

Phone: (770) 914-1076

Website: https://www.georgiasheriffsyouth.org/