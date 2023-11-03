Voting Booth (MGN)

Georgia voters will soon be deciding their next leaders. Election Day for the Peach State is Tuesday, Nov. 7. In metro Atlanta, voters across the four biggest counties — Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Gwinnett — will be deciding several races.

Need to see what your ballot will look like before you head to the voting booth?

The Georgia Secretary of State’s website allows registered voters to see what their ballot will look like. This allows voters to know what they are voting for before casting their vote.

How to find your sample ballot



First, go to mvp.sos.ga.gov



go to mvp.sos.ga.gov Here’s how you login: First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth

First initial, last name, the name of the county you're registered to vote in, date of birth Then, simply scroll past your address information and find "View Sample Ballot"

You will be able to choose from Democrat, Republican, or a Nonpartisan ballot.



Sample ballots list all the races, referendums and any other special elections based one where voters are eligible and registered to vote.

Viewing a sample ballot is not just metro Atlanta-specific. The same steps above can be used to find what elections are being held where you live on Nov. 7.

How do I find where I go to vote?

On Election Day, voters will head to their specific voting precinct to cast their ballot. A voter’s specific polling location depends entirely on where that person lives in the county they are registered to vote in.

How to find your voting precinct



On Election Day, polls open at 7 a.m. Polls close at 7 p.m.

Who and what is on the ballot for Fulton County voters?

Fulton County voters will be deciding a number of different races.

There are several seats on the Atlanta school board that voters will be deciding on. Four of the five Atlanta school board races are contested.

Who and what is on the ballot for DeKalb County voters?

DeKalb County voters will also be deciding a number of races.

DeKalb County voters will be deciding several mayor and city council races. There are also a number of ballot referendums for DeKalb voters. Voters will be deciding an extension of the Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax and a 1-cent sales tax that is expected to generate $850 million for capital improvements over the next six years.

Who and what is on the ballot for Cobb County voters?

In Cobb County, there are five cities with several positions that will be settled via vote.

Several cities in the county will decide on who their next mayor will be.

Who and what is on the ballot for Gwinnett County voters?

Gwinnett County voters will also be deciding several races on Election Day.

Several cities have mayor and city council races. Buford voters will be deciding a school board race.

