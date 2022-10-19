Skip to content
Home
First Alert Weather
News
Atlanta News First Investigates
Watch Live
First Alert Traffic
Community
Sports
Peachtree TV
Contact Us
Home
News
Atlanta News First Investigates
Public Safety & Crime
Better Call Harry
Education
Elections
Entertainment
National
News Photo Galleries
Politics
Restaurant Report Card
Coronavirus
Georgia Film Industry
Watch Live
First Alert Weather
Severe Weather Alerts
First Alert Radar
Closings & Delays
Map Room
Weather Cameras
First Alert Cameras
First Alert Traffic
Gas Prices
Sports
Atlanta Braves
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Hawks
Georgia Bulldogs
Podcasts
Contests
Peachtree TV
1-on-1 with Monica Pearson
Pride On Peach
TV Schedule
Atlanta Plugged In
Community
Black History Month
Books to Kids
Donate Books 2 Kids
Community Calendar
Positively Georgia
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos
Contact Us
Meet the Atlanta News First Team
News & Weather Apps
Streaming Apps
Sign up for Atlanta News First Newsletters
TV Schedule
Closed Captioning/Audio Description
Atlanta News First Careers
Gray TV Careers
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Press Releases
Previous Newscasts
2 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar