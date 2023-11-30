North Fulton Community Charities (NFCC) assists individuals and families with emergency need in North Fulton. The communities we serve include Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Milton, Mountain Park, and Roswell. North Fulton has a growing population of economically marginalized families. We serve 8,500+ individuals every year. The average wage needed to pay for a 2-bedroom apartment is $35, but minimum wage is only $7.25.

How we help:

More than 100 local families receive food from NFCC every day. We distribute more than $1.4MM in emergency financial assistance (rent, utilities, & other necessities) each year. Our programs clothe over 800 families a month. Over 280 adults take our life skills & workforce readiness classes yearly. 1700+ individuals benefit from NFCC holiday programs for warm coats, Thanksgiving meals, and holiday toys.

How you can help:

DONATE: Your monetary gifts support programs that increase stability in our community. Gifts of food, clothes, and household items also help meet basic needs.

VOLUNTEER: Time generously given to NFCC equals 20+ full-time employees

SHOP AT THE THRIFT SHOP: Proceeds support the mission. ADVOCATE: Advocate for unmet needs and services and spread the word about our mission at NFCC.

For more information or how to donate today, please visit: nfcchelp.org

Address:

11270 Elkins Rd.

Roswell, GA 30076

Phone: (770) 640-0399

Website: nfcchelp.org