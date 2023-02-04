Saturday's game between the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (20-4, 9-2 Sun Belt) and Georgia State Panthers (10-13, 3-8 Sun Belt) going head to head at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 72-64 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Golden Eagles, who are listed as the favorites. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 4.

According to our computer prediction, Southern Miss should cover the spread, which is listed at 4.5. The two sides are projected to fall short of the 136.5 over/under.

Southern Miss vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 72, Georgia State 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Southern Miss vs. Georgia State

Southern Miss has gone 12-6-0 against the spread, while Georgia State's ATS record this season is 5-13-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Golden Eagles are 9-9-0 and the Panthers are 6-12-0. The teams average 141.6 points per game, 5.1 more points than this matchup's total. Southern Miss has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 games. Georgia State has gone 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.

Southern Miss Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +286 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.9 points per game. They're putting up 75.3 points per game to rank 93rd in college basketball and are giving up 63.4 per outing to rank 37th in college basketball.

The 34.5 rebounds per game Southern Miss averages rank 58th in the country, and are 4.7 more than the 29.8 its opponents pull down per outing.

Southern Miss knocks down 6.9 three-pointers per game (245th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.7 on average.

The Golden Eagles' 96.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 93rd in college basketball, and the 81.6 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 14th in college basketball.

Southern Miss has committed 3.4 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.3 (90th in college basketball action) while forcing 14.7 (38th in college basketball).

