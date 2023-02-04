The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-14, 1-11 ACC) visit the NC State Wolf Pack (18-5, 8-4 ACC) after losing eight road games in a row. The Wolf Pack are double-digit favorites by 14.5 points in the contest, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 4, 2023. The over/under in the matchup is set at 143.5.

Georgia Tech vs. NC State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, February 4, 2023

Saturday, February 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Where: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Venue: PNC Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under NC State -14.5 143.5

Yellow Jackets Betting Records & Stats

Georgia Tech has played seven games this season that have gone over 143.5 combined points scored.

Georgia Tech's games this season have had an average of 138.4 points, 5.1 fewer points than this game's total.

Georgia Tech has gone 7-12-0 ATS this year.

Georgia Tech vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

NC State vs Georgia Tech Total Facts Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total NC State 12 63.2% 79.9 147.1 69.8 140.9 148.2 Georgia Tech 7 36.8% 67.2 147.1 71.1 140.9 139.2

Additional Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

Georgia Tech has covered the spread twice, and is 1-9 overall, over its past 10 contests.

Three of the Yellow Jackets' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Georgia Tech has covered just twice in 11 games with a spread in conference action this season.

The Yellow Jackets put up only 2.6 fewer points per game (67.2) than the Wolf Pack give up (69.8).

Georgia Tech has put together a 4-1 ATS record and a 6-1 overall record in games it scores more than 69.8 points.

NC State vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

NC State and Georgia Tech Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) NC State 10-9-0 1-2 11-8-0 Georgia Tech 7-12-0 0-1 5-14-0

Georgia Tech vs. NC State Home/Away Splits

NC State Georgia Tech 12-1 Home Record 7-6 3-3 Away Record 1-6 4-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-6-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-5-0 85.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.3 72.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.1 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 1-6-0

