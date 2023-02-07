Top Georgia Players to Watch vs. Ole Miss - February 7
Myles Burns and Terry Roberts are two players to watch on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Ole Miss Rebels (9-14, 1-9 SEC) take on the Georgia Bulldogs (14-9, 4-6 SEC) at Stegeman Coliseum.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on SECN.
How to Watch Georgia vs. Ole Miss
- Game Day: Tuesday, February 7
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Stegeman Coliseum
- Location: Athens, Georgia
- TV: SECN | Watch live on FuboTV
Georgia's Last Game
Georgia lost its most recent game to the Texas A&M, 82-57, on Saturday. Justin Hill led the way with 20 points, plus two boards and three assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Justin Hill
|20
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim
|18
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Braelen Bridges
|7
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
Georgia Players to Watch
Kario Oquendo is putting up 12.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 39.8% of his shots from the field and 29.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per contest.
Hill is averaging 7.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 36.3% of his shots from the floor.
The Bulldogs receive 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists per game from Jabri Abdur-Rahim.
Braelen Bridges is averaging 7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 55.1% of his shots from the field.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terry Roberts
|14.5
|3.9
|3.6
|1.4
|0.1
|1.6
|Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe
|7.4
|5.5
|0.8
|0.5
|0.4
|0
|Jabri Abdur-Rahim
|9.6
|3
|0.2
|1
|0.2
|1.9
|Kario Oquendo
|10.4
|2.4
|0.8
|0.5
|0.4
|1
|Justin Hill
|7
|2.6
|2.6
|0.7
|0.1
|0.6
